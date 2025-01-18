Bengaluru metro fares set to rise by 40-45% as BMRCL approves new price hike. More details

Bengaluru Metro commuters are all set to face a significant fare hike, as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has approved a 40-45% increase in ticket prices. A detailed announcement regarding the new fares is expected soon, potentially adding financial pressure on daily passengers. Presently, metro fares in Bengaluru range from ₹ 10 to ₹ 60, but with the proposed revision, the maximum fare could climb to ₹ 85.(X/@bykarthikreddy)

New fare structure likely to be out soon

Reports indicate that while the base fare will remain largely unchanged, the fare hike will primarily impact long-distance travelers on the Namma Metro network. The revised fare chart is anticipated to be released shortly. Presently, metro fares in Bengaluru range from ₹10 to ₹60, but with the proposed revision, the maximum fare could climb to ₹85.

Currently, BMRCL generates around ₹2 crore daily from metro operations. With the fare increase, the corporation anticipates an additional revenue of approximately ₹80 lakh or more, contingent on passenger turnout.

The fare hike proposal was put forward by the Fare Fixation Committee, led by retired Madras High Court judge Justice R. Tharani. The panel also includes Satyendra Pal Singh, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and E.V. Ramana Reddy, former Additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka. The committee conducted a comprehensive study of metro fare models both in India and internationally before submitting its detailed recommendations to the state government. Notably, the last fare revision for the metro occurred in June 2017.

Bengaluru's metro network, currently spanning about 76 kilometers, is the second-largest in India after Delhi's system. The state government, however, is already facing criticism for a recent 15% hike in state-run bus fares.

The growth in Namma Metro ridership has been substantial, largely due to the ongoing expansion of the network. The Purple Line, a key route for IT professionals in East Bengaluru, often experiences severe overcrowding during rush hours. Commuters have been urging the authorities to increase the number of trains to ease congestion during peak periods.