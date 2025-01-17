Menu Explore
Bengaluru: 7-year-old special child goes missing in Sarjapur, police launch investigation

ByAnagha Deshpande
Jan 17, 2025 10:30 AM IST

Elvin Dsouza, a special child with communication difficulties, was last seen playing with his cycle in the locality.

A 7-year-old boy has gone missing from Gempark Layout in Sarjapur, Bengaluru, since 2.30 pm on Thursday, January 16.

CCTV footage from nearby cameras shows Elvin near a water tank in the locality until 2.44 pm.(Special Arrangement)
CCTV footage from nearby cameras shows Elvin near a water tank in the locality until 2.44 pm.(Special Arrangement)

Elvin Dsouza, a special child with communication difficulties, was last seen playing with his cycle in the locality, according to his mother.

The mother explained that Elvin was playing outside when she went inside to attend to a washing machine service technician. “When I returned around 3 pm, both Elvin and his cycle were gone,” she told HT.com. She and her mother immediately began searching the area.

CCTV footage from nearby cameras shows Elvin near a water tank in the locality until 2.44 pm. After that, there have been no further sightings of him.

Elvin is autistic and non-verbal. He is known to speak Konkani and understands English. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and black shorts near Pushpam Lush County Recreational Area in Gudigattanahalli.

Some X users claimed that he had been found, but after verifying with the parents, it has been confirmed that he was not located.

The parents have filed a missing person report with the police, who have launched an investigation.

Authorities are reviewing the CCTV footage and conducting searches in the area to locate the missing child.

