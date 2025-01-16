Bengaluru woman dies by suicide after alleged blackmail by uncle, accused arrested: Report

A 24-year-old woman in eastern Bengaluru has reportedly died by suicide following ongoing harassment from her uncle. The accused allegedly possessed her private and intimate videos, police officials told reporters on Thursday. Bengaluru woman set herself on fire after alleged blackmail from uncle.

According to reports, the victim is identified as Suhasi Singh, employed at a well-known IT firm in the city. On January 12, Suhasi set herself on fire using petrol and later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The HAL police arrested Praveen Singh, the main suspect in the case. Authorities revealed that Praveen is Suhasi's uncle and tragic incident took place at a private hotel near Kundalahalli metro station around 8 p.m., where the two had met in an attempt to resolve the issue.

During the investigation, police recovered a pen drive from Praveen's possession, which has been sent for forensic examination. Further details on the case are awaited.

(This is a breaking story and will be updated later)

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).