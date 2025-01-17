JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy joins BJP and Congress in claiming credit for US Consulate in Bengaluru

Amid the much-anticipated opening of the US consulate in Bengaluru on January 17, political parties in Karnataka are locked in a battle for credit. HD Kumaraswamy, leader of the Janata Dal (Secular) and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, has made a bold claim that he was the first to propose the idea of a consulate in the city in 2006, recognizing Bengaluru’s growing importance in technology and innovation. On social media, Kumaraswamy shared images of his meeting with Ambassador Juster in 2018.(X/@hd_kumaraswamy)

“Thrilled to see the long-awaited US Consulate in #Bengaluru become a reality! As Chief Minister in 2018, I met then-US Ambassador Kenneth Juster to strongly advocate for Bengaluru’s rightful claim for a US Consulate. The images reflect those efforts and the commitment to this vision. A heartfelt thank you to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi and EAM Dr S Jaishankar avaru for their instrumental roles in making this dream come true. This milestone not only elevates Bengaluru’s global stature but also strengthens India-US ties,” Kumaraswamy wrote on X.

This follows BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s vocal claims regarding his role in the development, while Congress leader Priyank Kharge argued that the consulate's establishment in Bengaluru is a result of the city’s dynamic ecosystem, rather than the efforts of BJP MPs or the External Affairs Minister, who had credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the achievement.

Kumaraswamy also pointed out that the plan faced significant setbacks due to political interference during the UPA government, which temporarily diverted the consulate to another location. Despite these obstacles, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, in 2018, reignited the effort, meeting with the then-US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster, to advocate for Bengaluru’s strategic importance in global diplomacy.

Kumaraswamy emphasized the significance of the discussions with Juster, stating that the consulate would enhance Bengaluru's status as a hub for technology and international collaboration. “This success is a testament to the power of collective effort and belief in Bengaluru’s global significance.”

On social media, Kumaraswamy shared images of his meeting with Ambassador Juster in 2018, expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar for their roles in realizing the vision.

Currently, the US operates consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi. The Bengaluru consulate is part of a larger expansion plan, which will also see the opening of a consulate in Ahmedabad.

