Bengaluru US consulate sparks political row: Congress slams BJP, says 'issuing visas will take time'

The upcoming inauguration of the US Consulate in Bengaluru has sparked a fresh political dispute in Karnataka, with the ruling Congress government criticizing the BJP for allegedly spreading misinformation about the consulate's establishment. US Consulate is all set to be inaugurated in Bengaluru on January 17. (HT_PRINT)

Congress minister Priyank Kharge blames BJP for misleading people

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge asserted that the consulate's presence in Bengaluru stems from the city's dynamic ecosystem rather than the efforts of BJP MPs or the External Affairs Minister, who credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development. Kharge further clarified that visa services would not be available immediately, as the consulate will initially focus on assisting American citizens and businesses.

The controversy escalated after Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya shared a video thanking External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar with a gift of Mysore Pak. In response, Priyank Kharge criticized the BJP for claiming credit for the consulate's establishment. Taking to X, Kharge stated, "The decision to establish consulates is made by the respective governments based on the economic significance of a city, not on the whims or personal preferences of BJP MPs or the External Affairs Minister. I am confident that Mr.@DrSJaishankar, who served the nation as an officer for 38 years across various regimes (mostly under Congress governments), would agree with this."

Kharge emphasized that Bengaluru was the obvious choice for the US consulate due to its robust investment and trade environment, which benefits both nations. He further accused the BJP leadership of causing delays. "Bengaluru has always been the natural choice for a US consulate, given its thriving ecosystem for investments and trade that mutually benefits the US and India. Perhaps BJP MPs and @DrSJaishankar should make honest reels about how pressure from the Supreme Leader to prioritize a consulate in Gujarat caused the delay in establishing one in Bengaluru," he added.

Highlighting the limited initial services of the consulate, Kharge accused BJP members of misleading the public. "Also, BJP MPs should stop misleading people. While the Consulate will be opened soon, it will be only to service Americans and businesses. It will take a while before they start processing VISA from here," he remarked.

The US Consulate is set to open in Bengaluru on January 17, with the inauguration expected to take place at a five-star hotel. For the time being, the consulate will operate from the JW Marriott hotel on Vittal Mallya Road before moving to a permanent facility. However, the exact location of the future consulate campus in Bengaluru remains undisclosed.