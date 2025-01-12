US Consulate in Bengaluru: Official launch to kick off on January 17 with ‘site dedication’ ceremony

A ‘site dedication’ ceremony for the upcoming US Consulate in Bengaluru is set for January 17, according to an invitation circulating on social media. However, the exact location of the much-anticipated consulate has not been disclosed yet, with the official announcement expected during the event. In the interim, the consulate will operate temporarily from the JW Marriott Hotel on Vittal Mallya Road(HT_PRINT)

Also Read - Bengaluru likely to get US consulate in upcoming year: American ambassador

As reported by Money Control, the ceremony will take place at a private hotel in Bengaluru. In the interim, the consulate will operate temporarily from the JW Marriott Hotel on Vittal Mallya Road, where it will also begin issuing visas. Eventually, the operations will be relocated to a dedicated, fully equipped facility. Currently, the United States Commercial Service (USCS) in Bengaluru functions from the same hotel.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya previously announced on X that the US Consulate would commence operations in Bengaluru starting January. He emphasized that Bengaluru, the IT hub generating 40% of India’s IT revenue, lacked a US Consulate, forcing residents to travel to Chennai or Hyderabad for visa-related matters. Surya stated that addressing this issue had been a priority during his tenure as MP.

Also Read - Case registered by police following anonymous threat letter to BJP MLC C T Ravi

Surya credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive involvement during his 2023 US visit for finalizing the consulate's establishment on a reciprocal basis. US Ambassador Eric Garcetti, during a session with the US-India Business Council (USIBC), acknowledged that the absence of a US Consulate in Bengaluru was a significant oversight for a city recognized globally for its technology and innovation.

4 to 5 lakh people to get benefited

Surya also highlighted that the new consulate is expected to benefit 4 to 5 lakh people annually in Karnataka. He pointed out that Bengaluru residents previously had to travel to Chennai, Hyderabad, or New Delhi for US visa services, often incurring expenses between ₹25,000 to ₹30,000. Despite having one of the largest populations of students and tech professionals traveling to the United States, Bengaluru lacked a consulate. Surya expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi and welcomed the White House's decision, noting that the new US Consulate will significantly ease visa processing for thousands across the state.