The United States Ambassador for India, Eric Garcetti, hopes the American Consulate in Bengaluru will begin operations by next year. In 2023, when Prime Minister Narendra visited the United States of America and met President Joe Biden, they announced two new US consulates in India. Bengaluru likely to get US consulate in upcoming year: American ambassador

Speaking at a conference in Bengaluru, Eric Garcetti said, “Earlier, when PM Modi met President Biden, they announced not just one but two consulates here in India. One of them will be right here in Bengaluru, and I am hoping to get it done in the coming year. I am excited to see a US Consulate in this city.”

Earlier, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said that the US Consulate would help at least four to five lakh people from Karnataka to get visa-related work done in the city. He said, “The people of Bengaluru had to go to Chennai, Hyderabad or New Delhi to get any US visa-related work. It used to cost them anywhere between Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000. Even after having the largest number of students and techies who commute to the United States, Bengaluru did not have a consulate. We are fully happy about the Whitehouse announcement, and I thank PM Narendra Modi for making it possible. The US consulate in Bengaluru will help four to five lakh people in Karnataka every year to get their visa stampings done, without travelling outside the state.”

US Consulate in Bengaluru has been a long-standing necessity for NRIs, students and techies who travel there often.

Garcetti visited Bengaluru to meet with space sector business leaders and entrepreneurs to spotlight robust economic and commercial relations between the United States and India that will, transform the coming century, from the seabed to the stars.

