Congress worker, aide of MLA NA Haris, killed in gang attack in Bengaluru

A local worker of the Karnataka Congress was hacked to death in Bengaluru on Sunday morning, police said. Representational Image

The deceased was identified as Hyder Ali and was known for his association with Congress MLA NA Harris, The Indian Express reported.

According to the police, a gang followed and cornered Hyder Ali near the Garuda Mall at Ashoknagar while he was returning on a two-wheeler with a friend at around 1 am.

“Ali was on his way to Anepalya, where he lived. He was not a political leader but his elder brother was a social worker. The attackers blocked his car before committing the murder,” Central Division DCP HT Shekhar stated.

Ali was rushed to Bowring Hospital but was declared brought dead on arrival. His friend was hospitalised with injuries.

As the news of the murder spread, the victim's supporters gathered near the hospital, some brandishing machetes and swords, raising concerns about potential unrest and causing panic among people.

Previously, Ali had faced multiple criminal charges, and the police are investigating the murder, with suspicions that it may be related to gang rivalry.

However, there were no known offenses linked to him since 2022.

Police have registered a murder case and authorities are pursuing leads to apprehend the attackers.