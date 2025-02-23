Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Congress worker, aide of MLA NA Haris, killed in gang attack in Bengaluru

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 23, 2025 01:38 PM IST

The deceased Hyder Ali had faced multiple criminal charges in the past.

A local worker of the Karnataka Congress was hacked to death in Bengaluru on Sunday morning, police said.

Representational Image
Representational Image

The deceased was identified as Hyder Ali and was known for his association with Congress MLA NA Harris, The Indian Express reported.

According to the police, a gang followed and cornered Hyder Ali near the Garuda Mall at Ashoknagar while he was returning on a two-wheeler with a friend at around 1 am.

“Ali was on his way to Anepalya, where he lived. He was not a political leader but his elder brother was a social worker. The attackers blocked his car before committing the murder,” Central Division DCP HT Shekhar stated.

Ali was rushed to Bowring Hospital but was declared brought dead on arrival. His friend was hospitalised with injuries.

As the news of the murder spread, the victim's supporters gathered near the hospital, some brandishing machetes and swords, raising concerns about potential unrest and causing panic among people.

Previously, Ali had faced multiple criminal charges, and the police are investigating the murder, with suspicions that it may be related to gang rivalry.

However, there were no known offenses linked to him since 2022.

Police have registered a murder case and authorities are pursuing leads to apprehend the attackers.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On