Xabi Alonso lays down Chelsea blueprint after taking charge: ‘We can build something special together’

Acknowledging the expectations surrounding the role, the former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager said he is ready to embrace the challenge and give his best for the club.

"I have always been drawn to clubs with a rich history and a winning tradition, and Chelsea is certainly one of them. For me, this is a great honour and a fantastic opportunity. The timing feels right for both the club and myself and I believe we are at a point where we can build something special together," Alonso said.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Alonso said he has always been attracted to clubs with a strong history and winning culture, and believes Chelsea provides the perfect platform to build something special.

Chelsea's new manager Xabi Alonso said he is excited about the opportunity to lead the Premier League club, describing his appointment as the right move at the right time.

"I am fully aware of the expectations and the challenge ahead, but I am ready for it. I am looking forward to getting started and giving my best for this club," he added.

Alonso also spoke about the potential within Chelsea's squad, saying the team has the quality to compete at the highest level but must continue improving.

"Chelsea have a great history and have enjoyed tremendous success over the last couple of decades. The squad is good and has a lot of potential. Of course, there are areas we need to improve," he said.

The new manager outlined his vision for Chelsea, saying he wants to develop a team that plays with intensity, controls matches and delivers attractive football.

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"We are starting a new project and we want to build a team that plays with intensity, controls games, and competes at the highest level. We need to be smart, work hard, and create a team that brings energy to the pitch and plays attractive football. That is the goal, whether we are at home or away," Alonso said.

In May, Chelsea announced the appointment of former Liverpool and Real Madrid star Xabi Alonso as their new manager. Alonso was signed on a four-year deal.

A statement from the club said, "Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Xabi Alonso as Manager of the men's team. The Spaniard will begin his role on July 1, 2026, having agreed a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge."

Xabi has won two UEFA Champions Leagues as a player, one each with Liverpool and Real Madrid, and also captured the FA Cup, La Liga, Copa del Rey and Bundesliga (with Bayern Munich) as a player. In his first stint as a coach, he led Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga title win back in 2023/24.