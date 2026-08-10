‘Gianni Infantino broke trust through deception’: UEFA, AFC and CONMEBOL raise further heat, launch tirade against FIFA

The troubles continue to mount for FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino. On Monday, the continental governing bodies of the sport in Europe (UEFA), Asia (AFC), and Central America (CONMEBOL) issued an open letter to the world body, lambasting the body for repeatedly breaking trust over its proposed World Cup stake sale. The latest letter has been signed by the presidents and the general secretaries of the above-mentioned bodies, and it was made clear that Infantino tried to tamper with the "integrity of the game, and the integrity of those elected to lead it". FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the inauguration of Abelardo De La Espriella (REUTERS)

The FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal would have created a new company to manage the commercial and ticketing rights of all FIFA competitions, including the World Cup, and would have sold a 21 per cent stake to a private investment company.

However, the constant scrutiny from UEFA, AFC and CONMEBOL led FIFA to scrap the plan. The latest joint statement from the bodies did not name Infantino, but it was clear the jabs were directed at him, as trust between FIFA and the continental governing bodies has broken down.

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“Leadership in football is not a possession. It is not about holding — or demanding — power to be held. It is a duty of service to the football family that entrusts it," the statement said.

"When trust is broken through deception, when an individual places himself above the collective that entrusted him with authority, that duty has been abandoned," the letter added.