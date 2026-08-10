Hyderabad, Three people, including a woman, were apprehended here on Monday by the Telangana's anti-narcotics unit EAGLE Force, when they were allegedly delivering six kgs of ganja, officials said. Interstate ganja supply network busted, woman among three held in Hyderabad

The operation exposed an interstate supply chain in which ganja was being procured from Malkangiri District in Odisha, transported to Hyderabad and supplied to a local drug network, the EAGLE Force said in a release.

According to officials of EAGLE Force, since the beginning of 2026, the woman, from Chhattisgarh, had been procuring ganja at approximately ₹3,500 per kilogram and selling it to a peddler in the city at around ₹14,000 per kilogram. She was reportedly travelling to Hyderabad almost every month by bus and delivering ganja at LB Nagar.

Recently, the peddler placed an order for six kilograms of ganja and accordingly, on August 9 she procured the narcotic substance from her cousin, who is a resident of Pulapalli, Malkangiri and allegedly involved in ganja trafficking.