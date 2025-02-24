Man compares Bengaluru with Jakarta, questions city's lack of bus and cycle lanes in viral post

A social media post comparing Bengaluru’s urban infrastructure to that of Jakarta, Indonesia's capital has sparked widespread discussion online, with many questioning the city’s priorities when it comes to public transport and pedestrian-friendly planning. The pointed out that despite being twice as densely populated as Bengaluru, Jakarta has managed to develop dedicated bus and cycle lanes.(X/@cityaestheticss)

The viral post, shared by a Bengaluru resident on X, pointed out that despite being twice as densely populated as Bengaluru, Jakarta has managed to develop dedicated bus and cycle lanes. The user questioned why the Karnataka capital, despite its massive infrastructure budget, continues to neglect such essential features.

"Jakarta, which is twice as dense as Bangalore, can afford to have dedicated bus and cycle lanes. Why can't we build it? It costs way less than the ₹1 lakh crore we're spending on those stupid projects," the user wrote.

The post was accompanied by a collage featuring a recent image of Jakarta with well-maintained cycle and bus lanes, contrasted with a 1971 image of the city, which appeared underdeveloped in comparison. The implication was clear, Jakarta has significantly improved its urban transport planning over the decades, whereas Bengaluru continues to struggle with basic infrastructure.

How did X users react?

The post quickly gained traction, drawing reactions from netizens who shared their frustrations about Bengaluru’s poor urban planning. Many lamented that certain areas of Bengaluru today look worse than Jakarta did in the 1970s.

"Is it safe to say that parts of 2024’s Bengaluru look worse than 1971’s Jakarta? I feel sad just typing this," one user commented.

Another user pointed out that Jakarta had dedicated cycle and rickshaw lanes even in 1971, something that most Indian cities still lack. "1971’s Jakarta was already better than any city in India today," they remarked.

Criticism also extended to issues such as footpath encroachments, haphazard construction, and lack of enforcement against illegal parking in cycle lanes.

"But then, who will allow encroachments on footpaths? Construction materials are always strewn around, parking in cycle lanes is rampant, and dug-up roads seem to be a never-ending issue for contractor enrichment projects," a user sarcastically wrote.

