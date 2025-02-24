Bengaluru man sets ex-girlfriend’s family cars on fire, attacks her brother: Report

Bengaluru witnessed a shocking act of vengeance in the early hours of Sunday, as a man allegedly set three cars on fire and vandalized a motorbike in a fit of rage over a failed relationship, Times of India reported. He reportedly shouted at her father and brother, blaming them for persuading her to cut ties with him. (Representational image)

The incident, which took place in Channamanakere Achhukaatu and Subramanyapura police station limits, has sparked a police investigation, with authorities identifying the prime suspect as a known history-sheeter.

The accused, identified as Rahul alias Star Rahul, is a notorious criminal with a history of offenses including attempted murder, drug peddling, and robbery. A resident of Hanumanth Nagar, he allegedly carried out the attack with three accomplices, targeting the family of a young woman who had distanced herself from him.

According to the report, Rahul arrived outside the woman’s father’s house around 12.30 am with his associates, all riding motorcycles. He reportedly shouted at her father and brother, blaming them for persuading her to cut ties with him.

The confrontation escalated when he allegedly assaulted her brother before setting fire to a car parked outside. The gang also damaged the brother’s motorbike before fleeing the scene.

However, Rahul wasn’t done. He and his group then proceeded to an apartment in Arehalli, where the woman and her mother lived. After reportedly failing to force a conversation with her, Rahul torched another car, her mother’s, parked in the basement, the report added.

The fire spread to a nearby vehicle, causing further damage. The apartment’s security guard attempted to intervene but was allegedly attacked by Rahul before the gang escaped.

Residents of the apartment complex rushed to put out the flames, but by the time the fire was contained, the mother’s car was completely destroyed.

Following the incident, multiple complaints have been registered, including from the woman’s brother and the owner of the third damaged car. Police teams are actively searching for Rahul and his accomplices.

Investigators revealed that Rahul has a long history of criminal activity and was even shot in the legs by police in January 2022 when he allegedly attempted to attack officers during an earlier arrest attempt.

