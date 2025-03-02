Bengaluru vlogger arrested for allegedly exploiting teen under false promise of marriage

Bengaluru police arrested a vlogger on Saturday for allegedly raping a woman under the false pretense of marriage and blackmailing her with intimate photos, officials said. According to police, he took nude photographs of the victim and used them to threaten her.

According to news agency PTI, the accused, identified as Junaid, a resident of Vazhikadavu, had reportedly been sexually exploiting the woman for nearly two years at various hotels in Malappuram and surrounding areas. According to police, he took nude photographs of the victim and used them to threaten her.

After the woman filed a complaint, Malappuram police launched an investigation and discovered that Junaid was attempting to flee the country to evade arrest.

A special police team, led by Inspector P Vishnu, tracked him down near Bengaluru Airport in the early hours of Saturday and took him into custody.

Following legal formalities, the accused was presented before a local court, police confirmed.

In another incident, a Bengaluru police constable was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl who had approached the Bommanahalli police station to file a complaint, reported news agency ANI. The accused, identified as constable Arun, along with another individual named Vicky, are taken into custody and remanded to judicial custody.

According to the report, a teenage girl from the Bommanahalli police station limits became acquainted with her neighbor, Vicky, who is married. Under the false promise of marriage, Vicky allegedly assaulted and exploited the minor. Distressed by her ordeal, the girl confided in her mother, who then filed a complaint with the Bommanahalli police.

While seeking help at the police station, the survivor was approached by constable Arun, who assured her of assistance and also promised to help her find employment. However, in December, he allegedly lured her to a hotel in Bengaluru, spiked a drink with drugs, and raped her. Further, he reportedly threatened her, claiming to have private videos of her and warning of dire consequences if she disclosed the incident.

(With agency inputs)