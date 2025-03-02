Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru vlogger arrested for allegedly exploiting teen under false promise of marriage

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Deshpande
Mar 02, 2025 01:50 PM IST

A special police team, led by Inspector P Vishnu, tracked the accused down near Bengaluru Airport in the early hours of Saturday and took him into custody.

Bengaluru police arrested a vlogger on Saturday for allegedly raping a woman under the false pretense of marriage and blackmailing her with intimate photos, officials said.

According to police, he took nude photographs of the victim and used them to threaten her.
According to police, he took nude photographs of the victim and used them to threaten her.

According to news agency PTI, the accused, identified as Junaid, a resident of Vazhikadavu, had reportedly been sexually exploiting the woman for nearly two years at various hotels in Malappuram and surrounding areas. According to police, he took nude photographs of the victim and used them to threaten her.

(Also Read: Mohandas Pai meets DK Shivakumar, discusses Bengaluru’s development and challenges)

After the woman filed a complaint, Malappuram police launched an investigation and discovered that Junaid was attempting to flee the country to evade arrest.

A special police team, led by Inspector P Vishnu, tracked him down near Bengaluru Airport in the early hours of Saturday and took him into custody.

Following legal formalities, the accused was presented before a local court, police confirmed.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man’s metro 180 vs. auto 210 comparison goes viral, sparks debate

In another incident, a Bengaluru police constable was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl who had approached the Bommanahalli police station to file a complaint, reported news agency ANI. The accused, identified as constable Arun, along with another individual named Vicky, are taken into custody and remanded to judicial custody.

According to the report, a teenage girl from the Bommanahalli police station limits became acquainted with her neighbor, Vicky, who is married. Under the false promise of marriage, Vicky allegedly assaulted and exploited the minor. Distressed by her ordeal, the girl confided in her mother, who then filed a complaint with the Bommanahalli police.

While seeking help at the police station, the survivor was approached by constable Arun, who assured her of assistance and also promised to help her find employment. However, in December, he allegedly lured her to a hotel in Bengaluru, spiked a drink with drugs, and raped her. Further, he reportedly threatened her, claiming to have private videos of her and warning of dire consequences if she disclosed the incident.

(With agency inputs)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On