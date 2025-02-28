Bengaluru: Auto-rickshaw trapped between two BMTC buses, driver and passenger killed

A Bengaluru autorickshaw driver and his passenger lost their lives in a road accident on 80 Feet Road in Banashankari after their vehicle was caught between two BMTC buses. The incident took place near Seetha Circle in Girinagar.(X/@karnatakaportf)

The incident took place near Seetha Circle in Girinagar when the auto, moving downhill at high speed, lost control and crashed into a bus, Deccan Herald reported.

The victims have been identified as Anil Kumar, the autorickshaw driver, and Dr. Vishnu Bhapat, 80. Anil Kumar, a resident of K.P. Agrahara, lived with his wife and two children.

Dr. Bhapat had celebrated his 80th birthday just a day before the accident. His son, who had traveled from abroad for the occasion, was on his way back to the USA when he received the news of his father’s passing, Asianet Newsable reported.

The impact of the collision was fatal, leading to the immediate death of both Anil Kumar and Dr. Bhapat. The accident caused significant traffic disruption in the area. Banashankari traffic police and local officials arrived at the scene for an inspection.

The bodies were taken to KIMS Hospital for further procedures. Authorities have begun an investigation to gather more details about the accident.

