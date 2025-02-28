Leopard captured after 20-day search near RBI currency printing facility in Mysuru: Report

A leopard that had been eluding authorities for nearly three weeks was finally captured near the Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL) campus in Mysuru on Friday. Wildlife veterinarians are currently assessing its health. (Representational Image)

According to a report by The Hindu, the elusive big cat was first spotted in mid-February when security personnel reviewing CCTV footage noticed its movements within the campus vegetation.

Upon receiving the alert, the RBI management promptly informed the Karnataka Forest Department, which then deployed a 30-member team from the Leopard Task Force to track and capture the animal, the report further added.

The high-security facility, a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is responsible for printing Indian currency.

Given the sensitivity of the location, officials kept the operation under wraps while strategically placing cattle pen cages at four different points on the campus. After an extensive 20-day search, the leopard was finally trapped in the early hours of February 28.

According to the publication, Deputy Conservator of Forests Prabhu Gowda confirmed that the captured leopard is an adult male. Wildlife veterinarians are currently assessing its health to determine if it can be safely released back into the wild.

More details awaited

