IISc Bangalore opens applications for inaugural Research Science Initiative-India summer programme

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has opened applications for the inaugural session of the Research Science Initiative-India (RSI-India), a prestigious summer research programme for high school students. IISc, Bengaluru(Hemant Mishra/Mint)

Sponsored by the Adani Group, the six-week programme will be held from June 15 to July 26, at the IISc campus in Bengaluru.

RSI-India is modeled after the globally renowned Research Science Institute (RSI) at MIT, run by the Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) since 1984. The programme aims to provide academically outstanding students with an immersive STEM research experience at no cost.

A total of 35 students will be selected based on academic achievements, personal statements, exam scores, letters of recommendation, and school transcripts. They will be paired with IISc research mentors and will participate in coursework, hands-on research, and a final symposium where they will present their findings.

The programme also includes the Palsamudram Lecture Series, featuring distinguished speakers, as well as networking and social activities to foster long-term collaborations among participants.

Eligibility criteria

Students currently in Class XI (or those who have completed Class XI and entered Class XII) from any high school in India are eligible to apply. Applicants must be Indian citizens and must submit their applications individually rather than through school nominations.

A joint selection committee from CEE and IISc, consisting of educators, academics, and scientists, will evaluate applications.

This initiative marks a significant step in providing young Indian students with world-class STEM research exposure, helping shape future scientists and innovators.

For more details and application guidelines, interested students can visit IISc’s official website.

