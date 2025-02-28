Menu Explore
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s official residence to get 2.6 crore revamp: Report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 28, 2025 01:17 PM IST

The project also covers the procurement of kitchen essentials, crockery, and utensils.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s official residence, Kaveri, is set to undergo extensive renovations, with the state government allocating 2.6 crore for the project.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(HT File)
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(HT File)

According to a Times of India report, a recent notification from the finance department, issued on February 10, has entrusted the Public Works Department (PWD) with the responsibility of carrying out multiple improvements at the residence.

These include the construction of a helper’s room with an attached toilet, additional storage rooms, and the installation of storage racks. The project also covers the procurement of kitchen essentials, crockery, and utensils, the report added

Significant electrical upgrades are planned as well. The renovations will involve internal wiring enhancements, new lighting points, the installation of water points, water heaters, and air conditioning systems. As per the pubication, the cost of these electrical works alone is estimated at 89 lakh, while the remaining 1.7 crore will be allocated for structural improvements.

(Also Read: Bengaluru’s largest singles gathering to be held on March 1. Check details here)

To fast-track the project, the government has granted a 4(g) exemption under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act. This allows the PWD to execute the renovation without undergoing a tender process.

Renovations for Deputy CM’s quarter's

In a similar move, the government issued another order on January 29, granting an exemption for electrical and furniture-related upgrades at the official quarters of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, known as KK South-1.

The approved budget includes 16 lakh for the installation of CCTV cameras, air conditioning, and other electrical systems, while 45 lakh has been set aside for furniture and renovations in the office of the deputy chief minister’s personal secretary, the report further added.

