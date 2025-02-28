Bengaluru’s largest singles gathering to be held on March 1. Check details here

Bengaluru’s singles are in for an exciting evening as Let’s Socialise is gearing up to host India’s biggest singles gathering on March 1, 2025. The event, set to take place at Uru Brewpark in JP Nagar.(X/letssocialiseofficial)

The event, set to take place at Uru Brewpark in JP Nagar, promises a night of fun, conversation, and entertainment for those looking to connect in a lively and engaging setting.

The gathering will be held from 4 pm to 8 pm and is open to singles between the ages of 25 to 45, with separate slots for men and women in two age categories: 25-35 and 36-45. As registrations pour in, ticket prices are set to rise with each slot filling up. Currently, prices range from ₹1,799 to ₹2,299.

What to expect from the event?

Held in one of Bengaluru’s vibrant social venues, the event aims to create a relaxed yet dynamic environment where singles can meet, mingle, and make meaningful connections. Attendees can look forward to a diverse crowd, exciting giveaways, trendy pop-up stores, and an unforgettable live music performance to round off the evening.

To keep the experience engaging, the registration fee includes two glasses of premium wine, with attendees having the option to purchase additional food and drinks at their own cost. With four hours of non-stop socializing, the event is shaping up to be a one-of-a-kind experience for Bengaluru’s single community.

As anticipation builds, organizers urge interested participants to secure their spots early, as ticket prices are expected to increase closer to the event date.

Let’s Socialise, founded by bestselling author Ravinder Singh, offers a platform for singles to connect, network, and build friendships beyond algorithms. Recognizing the isolation of modern life, it provides a space for meaningful interactions without the pressure of matchmaking. With 11 books to his name and over 3.5 million copies sold, Singh brings his storytelling expertise to fostering real-world connections.

