Bengaluru man spotted riding a unicycle on ORR, the city's tech corridor. Watch video

In a peak Bengaluru moment, a commuter turned heads on Outer Ring Road (ORR) after he was spotted riding a unicycle amidst city traffic. A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the man balancing on a single wheel while wearing a helmet and carrying a backpack. The ORR is known for it notorious traffic and frequent bottlenecks.(X/@dipunair)

While the sight of a unicyclist maneuvering through Bengaluru’s notoriously congested roads was unusual, it also sparked a mix of admiration, amusement, and concern online.

How did X users react?

Social media users had divided opinions about the bold commuter. Some praised his balance and efficiency, while others raised safety concerns.

One user commented, “Risky in Bangalore, but worth the time saved.” Another wrote, “Not safe in Bengaluru.”

Some found humor in the situation, comparing the number of wheels to traffic efficiency. “If you notice how the number of wheels is inversely proportional to your ability to navigate through city traffic, you would too! Buses, cars, 3-wheelers, 2-wheelers, and now 1-wheeler. I can bet a man on no wheels may be faster.”

Another user jokingly remarked, “Breaking news: He fell in the potholes near Bellandur.”

Others questioned the practicality of such a commute. “Looks like an electric unicycle. The guy has a death wish?” However, some were appreciative of his safety precautions. “Good to see the guy wearing a helmet. Balancing around the potholes must be difficult.”

While the rider’s identity remains unknown, the viral moment has once again highlighted Bengaluru’s traffic woes.

