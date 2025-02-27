'Your tone is clear whenever Congress is in power': Priyank Kharge, Mohandas Pai clash over Bengaluru infrastructure

A heated exchange unfolded on X (formerly Twitter) between Karnataka Congress leader Priyank Kharge and former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai over the state of Bengaluru’s infrastructure. Priyank Kharge (L), Mohandas Pai (R).(HT FILE)

The spat began when Kharge shared a post highlighting Bengaluru’s economic prominence, stating that the city has the second-highest number of India’s most valuable companies and leads in multiple sectors. He listed Bengaluru’s achievements, including having the highest number of Fortune 500 companies in India (400), the most Global Capability Centers (GCCs), and the largest number of Unicorn Startups (~48).

Pai, however, was quick to challenge Kharge’s claims, questioning the state of the city’s infrastructure. Responding to Kharge’s post, he wrote, "Minister @PriyankKharge, we know all this, but tell us—what have you done as our Minister to improve our lives? You have not even ensured the city is clean, with no potholes and good footpaths! This is not rocket science but regular maintenance work. Please talk to Minister @DKShivakumar to give us at least a clean, walkable city! Is this too much to ask? Our lives have become more miserable over the last two years!"

Kharge then hit back, stating, "@TVMohandasPai avare, if it was not rocket science why didn’t you enlighten your then Government? Looks like your woes have become painful after we got 135 seats. Why do you remain silent when your #Vishwaguru @narendramodi treats Karnataka with utter disdain?"

The exchange escalated further when Pai accused Kharge of making excuses and failing to improve the city’s condition over the past two years. He responded, "Minister ⁦@PriyankKharge⁩ pl stop making excuses. I have constantly promoted Karnataka/Bengaluru for 30 years+, more than you. You are in power ruling us. You are accountable. What have you done for the last 2 years to improve the city?"

Check out the post here:

Kharge replied, "Good for you, Mr. @TVMohandasPai. Your tone, tenor and stance are always quite clear whenever Congress is in power. Yes, we are accountable and we have never, and will never, shy away from our responsibility to build a thriving economic powerhouse that drives our nation forward. I hope that one day you will also advocate for the state’s rightful share from the Central Government."

