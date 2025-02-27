Karnataka: Vijayanagara DC grants VIP passes to sanitation workers for Hampi Utsav 2025

Vijayanagara Deputy Commissioner MS Divakara has extended a special gesture by granting VIP passes to pourakarmikas (sanitation workers), for the cultural program of Hampi Utsav 2025. Vijayanagara Deputy Commissioner, MS Divakara.(X/@dcvijayanagara)

Additionally, Diwakara has invited civil servant families and residents of Mukti Ashram, a shelter for leprosy victims, to witness the festival from the VIP gallery.

More about Hampi Utsav

The Hampi Utsav, also known as Vijaya Utsava, is set to take place from February 28 to March 2 this year. The festival, which celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Vijayanagara Empire, will be held over three days in the historic town of Hampi.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the Hampi Utsav on February 28, followed by cultural programs on March 1 and 2. The festival will conclude on March 2," said Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. He has also directed Deputy Commissioner Divakar to commence preparations for the grand event.

Hampi Utsav is an annual cultural festival organized by the Karnataka government, paying homage to the glorious legacy of the Vijayanagara Empire. The festival, believed to have been celebrated since the empire’s reign, is considered one of India’s oldest cultural events.

Traditionally, the festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm, reminiscent of the grand Vasantotsava of the Vijayanagara era. The event features vibrant processions, music, dance performances, and a showcase of Karnataka’s rich heritage, drawing visitors and dignitaries from across the country.

The Hampi Utsava is also a wonderful platform where the richness of the folk dances and folk music of Karnataka is showcased. The festival includes a variety of events, such as traditional and free-style art performances, including music, dance, and theatre

Competitions like rock climbing, rural sports, and water sports, as well as photography, rangoli, and mehndi competitions, are held at the festival.

Fairs are set up featuring local and regional cuisine, and shopping markets for Karnataka's handicrafts and other items, making the festival a popular time to visit Hampi.

(With agency inputs)