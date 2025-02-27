Bengaluru cab driver allegedly threatens passenger with knife, continues harassment after suspension

A Bengaluru resident has accused a cab driver of threats and harassment after a dispute over turning on the AC escalated into a frightening ordeal. When the police contacted the driver, he denied the allegations, claiming he never even stepped out of the vehicle. (Representational image). (Unsplash/insungpandora, scottiewarman)

According to a Reddit post shared by the passenger, the incident began as a disagreement over the air conditioning, with the passenger requesting it to be turned on, which the driver refused without any valid reason.

The passenger stated that after insisting on the AC, the driver asked them to step out of the vehicle and cancel the ride. When the passenger refused, saying the cancellation should be the driver’s responsibility, the situation turned tense.

Read the full post here:

At this point, the driver allegedly pulled out a sharp object attached to his keychain and moved towards the passenger. Shocked and frightened, the passenger pointed to a nearby traffic police officer and suggested going to them. The driver then backed off, but as the passenger attempted to cross the road, they overheard him making a call, seemingly asking for backup. An auto driver intervened, allowing the passenger to leave safely, the post further added.

The ordeal didn’t end there. Since the driver had access to the passenger’s phone number, he reportedly continued to call, harass, and threaten them, knowing both their pickup and drop locations. Despite the ride-hailing company’s assurance that the driver was suspended, the harassment persisted.

Later, the passenger started receiving multiple OTP spam messages, which they believe were sent by the driver. They pursued filing an FIR and questioned whether legal action could also be taken against the ride-hailing company for failing to protect their privacy.

When the police contacted the driver, he denied the allegations, claiming he never even stepped out of the vehicle. The passenger hopes CCTV footage will prove otherwise.

Although the ride-hailing company eventually suspended the driver and assured that the passenger’s number had been removed from his phone, the harassment continued.

The passenger criticized the company’s response, stating that beyond suspension, they had done little to ensure their safety.

Despite filing complaints, the passenger alleged that the compnay remained dismissive, even questioning the extent of the harassment.

