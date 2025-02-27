'True wealth is inner peace': DK Shivakumar reflects on spiritual insights from Sadhguru at Isha

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attended the grand Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, hosted by spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. The visit followed a personal invitation from Sadhguru, which Shivakumar accepted after a meeting at his residence.(X/@DKShivakumar)

The visit followed a personal invitation from Sadhguru, which Shivakumar accepted after a meeting at his residence.

Sharing his experience on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Shivakumar described his deep conversation with Sadhguru on life and spirituality. “Had a long conversation with Sadhguru about life and spirituality. Wisdom flowed like a river, and each of his words felt like a reasoned truth. My doubts about life, spirituality, and beyond were unveiled in his presence, and apt answers were found too,” he wrote in Kannada.

Reflecting on the interaction, the Deputy CM highlighted Sadhguru’s ability to blend profound insights with humor. “We spoke at length about the insights on life. Amidst serious matters, glimpses of humor brought comfort to my mind,” he added.

Calling life an “endless journey,” Shivakumar emphasized the importance of self-realization and inner peace. “True wealth means inner peace, self-realization, and that feeling—the truth that remains alive in every moment of life,” he concluded.

The Mahashivratri event at Isha Yoga Center is known for drawing thousands of devotees and public figures each year, with night-long meditative celebrations led by Sadhguru.

Special midnight Mahamantra

Sadhguru, for the first time, lead a special midnight Mahamantra (Om Namah Shivaya) initiation, which is believed to bring deep well-being to those who participate. Additionally, he introduced a new free meditation app, Miracle of the Mind, designed to help individuals incorporate a simple yet impactful daily meditation practice. The app features a seven-minute guided meditation to aid mental clarity and inner balance.

