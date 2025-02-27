We don't have drinking water problem in Karnataka: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also oversees the state's water resources, assured on Wednesday that there is no shortage of drinking water and that irrigation requirements are being efficiently managed. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar.(PTI)

“There is no issue with drinking water in the state. We have adequate supply and are effectively handling irrigation needs,” Shivakumar said according to news agency ANI.

Speaking at the second All-India Water Resources Ministers’ Conference in Udaipur, he highlighted key discussions related to Karnataka’s water management.

Alternate dam proposal

Shivakumar stated that Karnataka had raised concerns about the Tungabhadra River and proposed the construction of an alternate dam. “Meetings were held with ministers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and I personally discussed the matter with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. We also emphasized the urgent need for desilting, as accumulated silt is significantly reducing water storage capacity,” he said.

He added that he has sought a formal discussion with Naidu to further address the issue.

Shivakumar also spoke about the Mekedatu Dam rojpect, stressing that its approval from the central government is crucial. “The project should be beneficial for both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. While we may be political opponents, Mekedatu must serve the interests of both states,” he said.

Regarding the Almatti Dam on the Krishna River, he mentioned that a gazette notification is pending but assured that work on the project has already begun and will proceed in phases.

Shivakumar reiterated Karnataka’s commitment to improving water resource management and ensuring both drinking water security and agricultural needs are met.

Krishna, Cauvery and Godavari interlinking

Shivakumar said that plans for interlinking the Krishna, Cauvery, and Godavari rivers were discussed as they would benefit all the states involved.

The Minor Irrigation Minister also presented project proposals worth Rs14,000 crores. A proposal has been submitted for these projects, he said.

"I have requested all MPs to submit proposals related to their constituencies that will also benefit the state in terms of irrigation projects. Regarding the Upper Bhadra Project, we discussed the current status and were informed about some technical aspects. The Upper Bhadra Project will significantly benefit the state," he said.

