Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar to attend Mahashivaratri celebrations in Coibatore's Isha Foundation

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is set to participate in the grand Mahashiratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, hosted by spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. Sadhguru personally extended the invitation to Shivakumar during a meeting at his residence, and the Deputy CM gladly accepted. The event is expected to attract several celebrities and dignitaries from across the country. Glimpse of 12-hour nightlong cultural extravaganza Maha Shivratri program organised by Isha Foundation from previous year.

Expressing his enthusiasm, DK Shivakumar took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his excitement. "Grateful to Sadhguru Shri Jaggi Vasudev for inviting me to the Maha Shivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore. Looking forward to experiencing the divine energy of the night at this grand spiritual gathering," he wrote.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to attend the celebrations, further adding to the significance of the event. The event will begin at 6 pm today and continue till 6 am tomorrow with a wide range of spiritual activities planned for attendees. People from across the country will attend the event and security is beefed up in Coimbatore

What's happening at Isha Foundation tonight?

According to the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru will, for the first time, lead a special midnight Mahamantra (Om Namah Shivaya) initiation, which is believed to bring deep well-being to those who participate. Additionally, he will introduce a new free meditation app, Miracle of the Mind, designed to help individuals incorporate a simple yet impactful daily meditation practice. The app features a seven-minute guided meditation to aid mental clarity and inner balance.

The 12-hour-long Mahashivratri event will be filled with captivating performances by acclaimed artists. Music composers Ajay-Atul, folk singer Muktidan Gadhvi, and international acts like Paraox and CassMae will take the stage alongside Sounds of Isha and Isha Samskriti. A diverse lineup of regional artists will also perform, ensuring an engaging and spiritually uplifting experience for attendees.