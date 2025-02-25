Ahead of summer, Bengaluru water board to take control over RO water plants in the city

As summer approaches, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has announced that the management of Reverse Osmosis (RO) water treatment plants, currently under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), will be transferred to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). The move aims to streamline operations and ensure efficient water supply across the city. RO water plants in Bengaluru that are maintained by the BBMP will be transferred to BWSSB. (iStock/Hindustan Times Archive)

Also Read - Safety commissioner inspects Bengaluru's first driverless metro prototype ahead of launch

In a directive to BBMP officials, the Deputy CM instructed them to hand over these RO plants, which provide drinking water to various units in Bengaluru, to BWSSB for supervision and maintenance. This decision was formally communicated through a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department.

Highlighting the reason behind the shift, Shivakumar noted that since BWSSB is responsible for Bengaluru’s drinking water supply and sewage management, allowing BBMP to manage RO plants had led to coordination challenges. With groundwater levels expected to decline during the summer, BWSSB has been preparing to tackle a potential water crisis. The letter emphasized that any shortfall in water supply would require BWSSB to step in, making it necessary to bring all RO plants under its direct management to avoid logistical hurdles.

Also Read - Report on Greater Bengaluru Administration Bill submitted to Karnataka speaker, to be tabled during Budget session

The decision follows the Bengaluru Development Minister’s recent city inspection, during which he found that several RO water plants were non-functional. Concerned about the situation, he directed the BBMP Chief Commissioner to submit a report on the matter.

Crackdown on water wastage

Meanwhile, BWSSB has intensified its crackdown on water wastage in the city. In the past week alone, the board has registered 112 cases against individuals misusing potable water for non-essential activities and collected fines totaling ₹5.60 lakh.

BWSSB Chairman Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar stressed the importance of conserving drinking water, which is sourced from nearly 100 kilometers away. He urged Bengaluru residents to use water judiciously and cooperate in ensuring an equitable distribution across the city.