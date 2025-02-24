Report on Greater Bengaluru Administration Bill submitted to Karnataka speaker, to be tabled during Budget session

The Legislative Review Committee on the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill has submitted its final report to the Karnataka Assembly Speaker on Monday. Headed by Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, the committee compiled the report after conducting extensive research and gathering public feedback from Bengaluru residents. The report is expected to be presented in the Assembly during the upcoming state budget session. Greater Bengaluru Administration Bill will be tabled during upcoming Karnatraka Budget Session.

Also Read - 'No glory to expect from Bengaluru and Hyderabad': Nikhil Kumaraswamy lashes out at Congress government

Speaking to the media, Rizwan Arshad stated, “We have submitted the final report on restructuring Bengaluru’s governance. The city plays a crucial role in driving India’s economy, and administrative reforms are necessary to sustain its growth. The government’s vision aligns with our objective of revamping the city's governance structure to facilitate development.”

Arshad further emphasized that the bill introduces several key reforms aimed at decentralizing Bengaluru’s administration, positioning it as a globally competitive city. He pointed out that different areas within Bengaluru have unique needs and challenges, and the proposed model will enable a more efficient and responsive governance system, leading to a transformative shift in the city's functionality.

What is Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill?

A major proposal in the bill is the creation of multiple municipal corporations within Bengaluru. While the exact number is not specified, the report suggests that the total corporations should not exceed seven to ensure sustainable long-term development.

Also Read - Usage of potable water for non-drinking purposes banned in Bengaluru, ₹5k fine to be imposed

Additionally, the legislation seeks to strengthen Ward Committees, making them the backbone of urban governance by encouraging direct community participation in decision-making. The bill also aims to streamline political accountability across various public service bodies operating in Bengaluru. By introducing an inclusive and efficient governance structure, the proposed reforms strive to improve the overall quality of life for residents while addressing the city’s mounting urban challenges.