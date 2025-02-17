Usage of potable water for non-drinking purposes banned in Bengaluru, 5k fine to be imposed

With summer approaching, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has imposed ban on the use of potable water for non-drinking and non-cooking activities, including gardening, washing vehicles, swimming pools, and construction work. The board has warned that violators will be fined ₹5,000, with an additional ₹500 penalty per day for repeated offenses. Bengaluru likely to face water crisis this year too as ground water level is depleting. (Old Pic)(AFP)

To prevent another severe water crisis similar to last year, BWSSB issued an order on Monday to all housing societies and residential welfare associations, urging them to comply with the restrictions. The directive states that using drinking water for activities such as vehicle washing, maintaining gardens and lawns, construction work, decorative fountains, and cleaning in malls and cinemas is strictly prohibited under Sections 33 and 34 of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act, 1964. Residents are encouraged to report violations by contacting the BWSSB helpline at 1916.

Lower ground water levels in Bengaluru

The order further emphasized Bengaluru’s declining groundwater levels and the urgent need to implement conservation measures to mitigate an impending water shortage. A recent scientific study conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) identified 80 wards, including 110 villages, as being highly dependent on groundwater and at risk of severe shortages. The BWSSB has highlighted the necessity of finding alternative water solutions for these areas.

This is not the first time such restrictions have been enforced. A similar ban was imposed last year in March. However, the situation appears more critical this time, as Karnataka faces an acute water shortage even before the summer months begin. The problem has been worsened by deficient monsoon rainfall, leading to the drying up of more than 3,000 borewells across Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar also urged the residents of Bengaluru to use the Cauvery water instead of depending on water tankers. The BWSSB is also promoting the usage of Cauvery water by getting a connection.