Safety commissioner inspects Bengaluru's first driverless metro prototype ahead of launch

ByHT News Desk
Feb 25, 2025 08:53 AM IST

The CMRS inspected Bengaluru's driverless train prototype for the Yellow Line, with BMRCL seeking Railway Ministry approvals for its launch. 

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) carried out an inspection on Monday of the driverless train prototype for Bengaluru's Namma Metro, which is set to be introduced on the Yellow Line soon. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) will now seek additional approvals from the Railway Ministry before the official launch of the train, which is expected to significantly transform Bengaluru's public transport system.

Bengaluru metro's first driverless train. (X/MetroRailNews)

Also Read - Report on Greater Bengaluru Administration Bill submitted to Karnataka speaker, to be tabled during Budget session

In a statement, BMRCL mentioned, "CMRS and the team conducted the statutory inspection of the driverless trains received from CRRC for the Yellow Line, running between RV Road and Bommasandra. This inspection is a mandatory step before approaching the Railway Ministry for approval of new rolling stock."

Bengaluru's first driverless metro train

The Yellow Line spans approximately 19 km and includes 16 stations, providing an essential transit link between Bommasandra and the high-traffic Central Silk Board area. This stretch is anticipated to alleviate congestion and improve connectivity in the city. The driverless train is expected to be introduced later this year, with more such trains likely to be added to BMRCL's fleet over time.

CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd secured the contract to supply 216 coaches to BMRCL, including the driverless prototype. The train was transported from China in February last year and assembled in Electronics City under the supervision of Chinese engineers.

Also Read - Six Karnataka pilgrims die in road accident in Madhya Pradesh while returning from Maha Kumbh: Report

Previously, BMRCL had announced that the driverless train would undergo 37 different tests before being put into service. "Since this is new rolling stock, multiple tests are required. The coaches were first assembled and then moved to the test track for static and electrical circuit testing. Subsequently, the train will proceed to mainline testing. A total of 37 different tests will be conducted over four months, followed by system integration with the signaling, telecommunications, and power supply systems," BMRCL had stated when the prototype first arrived in Bengaluru.

