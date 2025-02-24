Six Karnataka pilgrims die in road accident at Madhya Pradesh while returning from Maha Kumbh

Six individuals from Karnataka lost their lives, and two others sustained critical injuries in a tragic road accident in Jabalpur district on Monday morning. The mishap occurred when their speeding jeep collided with a private bus while returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, reported PTI. Six people from Karnataka died after scary road accident in Madhya Pradesh while returning from Maha Kumbh.

The victims were residents of Gokak taluka in Karnataka’s Belagavi district. As per police reports, they had embarked on their journey from Gokak to Prayagraj on February 18 to attend Maha Kumbh.

The accident took place near Pahreva village under Khitoula police station limits. Jabalpur Collector Deepak Saxena stated that the Karnataka-registered jeep lost control, veering off course and crashing into a tree on the road divider. The impact caused the vehicle to jump over to the opposite lane, where it collided with an oncoming private bus.

The collision resulted in the immediate deaths of six passengers, while two others suffered severe injuries. After receiving primary treatment at a healthcare center in Sihora town, the injured were shifted to Jabalpur Medical College for advanced medical care.

Authorities revealed that the victims were en route to Karnataka via Jabalpur when the fatal incident occurred. The bus driver, after briefly halting at the accident site, fled with his vehicle. Efforts are currently underway to track down the bus, officials confirmed.

Upon receiving information about the crash, the district collector and superintendent of police promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

The deceased have been identified as Balachandra Gowdar, Sunil Shedashale, Basavaraj Kurni, Basavaraj Doddamani, Eeranna Shebinakatti, and Virupaksha Gumatti, police reported. The two injured individuals, Mustaq and Sadashiva, are undergoing treatment.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and further action will be taken based on their findings.

