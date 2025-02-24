Bengaluru water board cracks down on water waste, registers 112 cases and collects 5.6 lakh in fines

As Bengaluru braces for a potential water crisis this summer, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has intensified its efforts to curb the misuse of potable water. The board has taken strict action against those using drinking water for non-essential activities, registering 112 cases in the past week alone and collecting fines amounting to ₹5.60 lakh from offenders. BWSSB is making sure that nobody wastes potable water for non-drinking purposes in Bengaluru. (Photo by Amritanshu Sikdar on Unsplash)

According to multiple reports, the South Zone recorded the highest number of violations, with 33 cases, followed by the West and East Zones, which reported 28 cases each. The North Zone had 23 violations. The BWSSB has not only imposed fines but is also actively working to ensure that penalties are duly collected.

BWSSB Chairman Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar underscored the significance of conserving drinking water, as it is transported to Bengaluru from nearly 100 kilometers away. He urged residents to be mindful of their consumption and cooperate with the board in ensuring fair distribution across the city.

In a bid to prevent water wastage, BWSSB recently banned the use of drinking water for non-drinking and non-cooking purposes such as watering gardens, washing vehicles, filling swimming pools, and construction activities. Violators will face a penalty of ₹5,000, with an additional charge of ₹500 per day for repeated offenses.

To avert a crisis similar to last year’s, the board issued a directive on Monday to all housing societies and residential welfare associations, instructing them to adhere to these restrictions. Under Sections 33 and 34 of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act, 1964, using potable water for purposes like vehicle washing, gardening, construction, decorative fountains, and large-scale cleaning in malls and cinemas is strictly prohibited. The public has been encouraged to report violations by calling the BWSSB helpline at 1916.

A recent study by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) identified 80 wards, including 110 villages, as areas heavily reliant on groundwater and highly vulnerable to severe shortages. Given this concerning scenario, the BWSSB has stressed the urgent need to explore alternative water sources for these regions.