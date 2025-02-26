Bengaluru water board bans borewell drilling amid low ground water levels ahead of summer: Report

Bengaluru has officially stopped granting permissions for drilling borewells due to the rapidly depleting groundwater levels, as reported by The Times of India. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) ceased accepting new applications a week ago and has committed to monitoring groundwater levels throughout the year. Ahead of summer, people of Bengaluru are advised to be cautious with water usage. (AFP)

Also Read - ‘Bengaluru is a mess’: Mohandas Pai slams Karnataka minister, demands clean and walkable city

The decision stems from concerns over the city’s limited groundwater recharge capacity while water extraction remains alarmingly high. The BWSSB took note of a report from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), which warned of a severe drop in groundwater levels, especially as summer approaches.

According to report, the board typically receives between 200 and 300 applications for borewell drilling every month, with numbers exceeding 1,000 in the summer. In 2024, the board received 2,835 requests, including 1,634 during summer, of which 1,273 were approved. In contrast, 2025 has seen 600 applications so far, with only 30 approvals. However, exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis after a thorough review of proposals, BWSSB clarified.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recently announced that the management of Reverse Osmosis (RO) water treatment plants, currently overseen by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), will be handed over to the BWSSB. The transition is expected to streamline water supply operations across Bengaluru, ensuring better efficiency ahead of the peak summer season.

Also Read - Karnataka Rakshana Vedike holds massive protest in Belagavi amid Kannada - Marathi row

Additionally, BWSSB has intensified its crackdown on water wastage. In the past week alone, 112 cases were registered against individuals misusing potable water for non-essential purposes, resulting in fines amounting to ₹5.60 lakh. BWSSB Chairman Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar emphasized the need for responsible water consumption, highlighting that drinking water is transported from nearly 100 kilometers away. He urged citizens to use water prudently and cooperate in ensuring fair distribution across the city.