‘Bengaluru is a mess’: Mohandas Pai slams Karnataka minister, demands clean and walkable city

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai has raised concerns over Bengaluru’s deteriorating infrastructure, taking a dig at Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge. Pai questioned Kharge’s contributions over the past two years, criticizing the government’s failure to ensure clean roads, proper footpaths, and an overall better quality of life in the city. Mohandas Pai slams Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge, questions him for accountability on Bengaluru infrastructure.

The controversy erupted after Priyank Kharge took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight Bengaluru’s achievements as a global tech hub. Pai responded sharply, stating that while the city’s global stature is acknowledged, the basic necessities such as clean streets, pothole-free roads, and walkable footpaths remain neglected. “Minister @PriyankKharge. We know all this, but tell us - what have you done as our Minister to improve our lives? You have not even ensured the city is clean with no potholes and good footpaths! This is not rocket science but regular maintenance work,” Pai remarked.

He further urged Kharge to collaborate with Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar to address the city’s worsening infrastructure issues. “Pl talk to the Minister. @DKShivakumar to give us at least a clean walkable city! Is this too much to ask? Our lives have become more miserable over the last 2 years,” he added, emphasizing that citizens deserve a well-maintained urban environment.

Pai, known for his vocal criticism of government policies, has previously challenged the administration on Bengaluru’s infrastructure woes. He had earlier confronted DK Shivakumar when the minister claimed that even God could not resolve the city’s traffic problems immediately. At the time, Pai had pointed out that despite two years in power, the government had failed to complete a single major project on schedule.

He also questioned why immediate measures had not been implemented to improve the city’s liveability. Pai suggested practical solutions such as ensuring clean and walkable streets, repairing footpaths, and introducing 5,000 new electric buses to strengthen Bengaluru’s public transport system.