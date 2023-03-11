The civic body of Bengaluru and other towns in Karnataka are set to send 300 of their pourakarmikas to Singapore for a study on urban hygiene and cleanliness, reported The Times of India. The first set of workers have already left Singapore on Thursday night along with two officials from the Karnataka government. Karnataka pourakarmikas to take three day official Singapore trip: Report

According to the report, the trip is being organized by the social welfare department through the Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Development Corporation (KSSKDC). The officials of BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) have already shortlisted the Pourakarmikas for this trip and the process for documentation is going on for the next batch to leave. The workers from Davangere, Mangaluru and Tumakuru are in the first batch that flew to Singapore. They will be in Singapore for three days and will be shown the infrastructure and its maintenance of the Island country. They will also learn the solid waste management and sewage treatment mechanisms that are adopted in Singapore.

The BBMP, however, shortlisted 200 names and the next batch will leave for Singapore in the third or fourth week of this month. “BBMP has submitted 200 names and currently we are working on the documentation process for them to fly to Singapore. The 100 other workers are from Belagavi, Ballari, Mysuru, Kalaburgi, Shivamogga and Vijayapura corporation,” a top official was quoted by the publication.