Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru is preferred destination: Priyank Kharge on Google's new office 'Ananta'

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Feb 20, 2025 07:50 PM IST

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka's Minister, commended Google's Ananta campus in Bengaluru, reinforcing the city's reputation as a tech hub. 

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka's Minister for Electronics, IT, and Biotechnology, lauded Google's new campus 'Ananta' in Bengaluru says it further solidifies city's reputation as India's Silicon Valley.

Congress leader Priyank Kharge.(File)
Congress leader Priyank Kharge.(File)

Kharge emphasized that Bengaluru continues to be the preferred destination for global technology leaders looking to expand their presence in India.

Also Read - 'World's longest dosa' in Bengaluru: 75 chefs unite to create 123-foot marvel. Watch

In a social media post Kharge said "Congratulations to #Google on the launch of its new #Ananta campus in Bengaluru! #Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, continues to be the preferred destination for global tech giants to expand their footprint".

This state-of-the-art facility is one of Google's largest office globally and represents a significant investment in India's tech ecosystem.

According to the global technology major, Ananta embodies Google's latest workplace design principles, fostering collaboration and innovation with features like neighbourhood-style workspaces, a central gathering space called "Sabha," and accessibility features throughout.

The campus is designed with sustainability in mind, incorporating 100 per cent wastewater recycling, rainwater harvesting, and a large smart glass installation.

Also Read - Bengaluru Metro extends services for WPL T20 matches to ease commuter travel. Details

Preeti Lobana, Vice President and Country Manager, at Google India, said "As India has charted an ambitious new reality for its citizens with technology, Google has been its proud partner over the last 20 years."

The new Ananta campus in Bengaluru marks a significant milestone in our journey, marking the technological paradigm shift underway with AI.

In a blog, Anand Rangarajan, Vice President, of Google Deepmind; and Sunil Rao, Vice President, of Global Delivery, Google Cloud India, said, that India has always played the role of a strategic nerve centre in the tech discourse--this is evident in the thriving startup and app ecosystems, the digital public infrastructure that's transforming life for hundreds of millions of Indians, and the depth and diversity of Indian creators.

"Increasingly, we have been building from India, for the world," the blog post read.

Ananta is designed to connect people in ways that spark breakthrough ideas and innovation, each working floor in Ananta is organized like a city grid, with a network of streets for easy navigation. Individual 'neighbourhoods' foster collaboration along with giving individuals the freedom to focus within smaller nooks and booths.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On