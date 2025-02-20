Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru Metro extends services for WPL T20 matches to ease commuter travel. Details

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2025 06:01 PM IST

BMRCL announces extended metro services for Women’s Premier League matches in Bengaluru from February 21 to March 1, 2025. 

In a bid to facilitate smooth travel for cricket enthusiasts attending the Women’s Premier League (WPL) T20 matches in Chinnaswamy stadium, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced extended metro services on match days. The games are scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025.

Bengaluru metro services to be extended on WPL match days.
Bengaluru metro services to be extended on WPL match days.

Also Read - Google’s Ananta: 10 things about Bengaluru’s futuristic campus redefining workspaces

To accommodate the anticipated surge in ridership, metro trains on both the Purple and Green Lines will operate beyond their usual hours. According to BMRCL, the last train from the four terminal stations—Challaghatta, Whitefield, Madavara, and Silk Institute—will depart at 11:20 PM. Additionally, the final service from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic, will leave at 11:55 PM towards all directions.

Passengers can use various ticketing options, including QR tickets, Smart Cards, National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC), and tokens, ensuring seamless access to metro services during the extended hours.

The WPL 2025 matches in Bengaluru are expected to draw large crowds, given the growing popularity of women’s cricket in India. The decision to extend metro services aligns with Bengaluru’s increasing reliance on public transport for major sporting events, particularly to decongest traffic around stadiums.

Also Read - 11-year-old girl assaulted at Bengaluru madrasa, CCTV captures attack; accused arrested

Bengaluru Metro has been facilitating extended services for IPL, WPL and other cricket matches that are scheduled in the tech capital. The public transportation service usually sees surge in ridership during such days as many people ditch vehicles to escape the traffic.

However, the recent fare hike by Namma Metro led to the fall in daily ridership. In the first week after the fare hike, metro lost than more than 6 lakh passengers as it got dearer for daily commuters. BMRCL is expecting a usual surge during the match days.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On