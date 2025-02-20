Bengaluru Metro extends services for WPL T20 matches to ease commuter travel. Details

In a bid to facilitate smooth travel for cricket enthusiasts attending the Women’s Premier League (WPL) T20 matches in Chinnaswamy stadium, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced extended metro services on match days. The games are scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. Bengaluru metro services to be extended on WPL match days.

Also Read - Google’s Ananta: 10 things about Bengaluru’s futuristic campus redefining workspaces

To accommodate the anticipated surge in ridership, metro trains on both the Purple and Green Lines will operate beyond their usual hours. According to BMRCL, the last train from the four terminal stations—Challaghatta, Whitefield, Madavara, and Silk Institute—will depart at 11:20 PM. Additionally, the final service from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic, will leave at 11:55 PM towards all directions.

Passengers can use various ticketing options, including QR tickets, Smart Cards, National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC), and tokens, ensuring seamless access to metro services during the extended hours.

The WPL 2025 matches in Bengaluru are expected to draw large crowds, given the growing popularity of women’s cricket in India. The decision to extend metro services aligns with Bengaluru’s increasing reliance on public transport for major sporting events, particularly to decongest traffic around stadiums.

Also Read - 11-year-old girl assaulted at Bengaluru madrasa, CCTV captures attack; accused arrested

Bengaluru Metro has been facilitating extended services for IPL, WPL and other cricket matches that are scheduled in the tech capital. The public transportation service usually sees surge in ridership during such days as many people ditch vehicles to escape the traffic.

However, the recent fare hike by Namma Metro led to the fall in daily ridership. In the first week after the fare hike, metro lost than more than 6 lakh passengers as it got dearer for daily commuters. BMRCL is expecting a usual surge during the match days.