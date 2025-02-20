Menu Explore
11-year-old girl assaulted at Bengaluru madrasa, CCTV captures attack; accused arrested

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2025 02:23 PM IST

The assault, which took place on February 16, was captured on CCTV cameras.

A disturbing case of physical assault on an 11-year-old girl at a madrasa in Hegde Nagar, Bengaluru, has come to light, with police confirming the incident on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother on February 21, the girl had been enrolled in the 5th standard.
According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother on February 21, the girl had been enrolled in the 5th standard.

The assault, which took place on February 16, was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the madrasa premises, news agency PTI reported.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother on February 21, the girl had been enrolled in the 5th standard at the madrasa and its hostel in July 2024. Mohammad Hasan, the son of the hostel in-charge, was a frequent visitor to the hostel, police said according to the agency.

The alleged assault occurred around 4.30 pm on February 16, when the girl was summoned to the madrasa office. There, Hasan reportedly slapped, kicked, and physically abused her, allegedly as punishment for spilling rice and arguing with fellow hostelmates while playing.

Following the complaint, the Kothanur police registered a case against Hasan under Section 75 (punishment for cruelty to children) of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused has since been arrested, a senior police official confirmed.

In another incident in January, Bengaluru police arrested a man for allegedly raping and killing a six-year-old girl at Hoysala Nagar in the city.

Abhishek Kumar, who hails from Bihar and worked as a construction labourer, raped the girl in the absence of his parents, PTI reported

According to the report, the police said, the victim's parents are from Nepal and work at the same place. The accused lured the girl and took her to a secluded place where he raped her leading to her death.

The Ramamurthy Nagar police booked the accused under POCSO case and relevant sections of the BNS.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
