Bengaluru traffic police officer abused and threatened by car driver while on duty. Watch video

A Bengaluru traffic police officer was abused and threatened by a car driver in the middle of a traffic snarl, as seen in a viral video circulating on social media. The video shows the heated altercation escalating as the driver hurls abuses at the traffic cop while holding a child in his arms.(X/@karnatakaportf)

The incident, which unfolded on a busy city road, also involved a woman, reportedly related to the man, who was seen pointing fingers and yelling at the officer.

The video shows the heated altercation escalating as the driver hurls abuses at the traffic cop while holding a child in his arms. The exact cause of the confrontation remains unclear, but the visuals depict the police officer standing his ground while being aggressively confronted.

Watch the video here:

How did X users react?

The video has sparked widespread debate on social media, with many condemning the blatant disrespect shown towards a law enforcement officer.

One user commented, "Regardless of who is wrong, that’s not how you talk to a person in uniform who is doing his duty."

Another user pointed out a worrying trend, stating, "This has become a trend in all parts of India. Law enforcers took things lightly during and after the Covid period, and now violators have started taking matters into their own hands. Even the police know this, and they are cautious. But it's high time they step up law enforcement, or we’re lost."

Some users also criticized the police for being too lenient, with one remarking, "Our police have become too kind to offenders. I recently saw a luggage auto driver speeding in the wrong direction at a junction, and the cops just counseled him and let him go. Excessive kindness and strictness are both harmful."

However, not all reactions were one-sided. Some questioned what led to the altercation, urging people to consider both perspectives. One user asked, "The real question is: What really happened? Why is he so angry while holding a child? What did the cop do? Why is it difficult for us to think from both sides before jumping to conclusions?"

Authorities are yet to release an official statement on the incident.

