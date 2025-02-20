Menu Explore
MUDA scam case: Karnataka Lokayukta submits interim 8,000-page B Report

ANI | | Posted by Anagha Deshpande
Feb 20, 2025 01:01 PM IST

Karnataka Lokayukta SP Udesh submitted an interim 8,000-page B Report on Thursday in connection with the MUDA scam case.

Karnataka Lokayukta SP Udesh submitted an interim 8,000-page B Report on Thursday in connection with the MUDA scam case.

A policeman stands guard at the Lokayukta office, in Bengaluru, (PTI)
A policeman stands guard at the Lokayukta office, in Bengaluru, (PTI)

According to officials, Lokayukta personnel reached the People's Representative Court in Bengaluru carrying four bags containing 27 volumes of documents related to the MUDA enquiry.

Speaking on the development, Lokayukta SP Udesh said, "The investigation is progressing as per procedure. The documents submitted form a crucial part of the enquiry."

(Also Read: Bengaluru traffic police officer abused and threatened by car driver while on duty. Watch video)

Earlier, the Karnataka Lokayukta Police issued a notice to complainant Snehamayi Krishna stating that the allegations in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam case could not be substantiated due to a lack of evidence.

According to the notice, Snehamayi Krishna's complaint invoked multiple legal provisions, including the Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Karnataka Land Acquisition Act.

However, after reviewing the evidence, the Lokayukta concluded that the allegations against the four accused individuals were either civil in nature, outside the scope of a criminal investigation, or based on misinterpretations of legal provisions.

The notice, issued by Lokayukta SP Udesh, declares the case "not actionable," leading to the submission of a final report to the competent court.

Reacting to the Notice, Snehamayi Krishna strongly criticised the Lokayukta, accusing it of shielding political leaders and vowing to challenge the report in court.

"It is proven what I doubted about Lokayukta. Lokayukta officials behaved like they had sold their souls to political leaders. Though I have submitted all required documents, Lokayukta police have given a notice saying that they're going to file a B report stating there is no evidence against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Swami, and Devaraj," Krishna said.

Karnataka LoP R Ashoka also criticised the decision saying, "The Lokayukta investigation in MUDA land scam was an investigation of Siddaramaiah, by Siddaramaiah and for Siddaramaiah. Congress Ministers and MLAs had given a clean chit to CM and his wife even before the investigation had begun. So it is no surprise that the Lokayukta police has now submitted with a B Report giving a clean chit to CM and his wife. Neither the people of Karnataka expected that the Lokayukta investigation will bring justice in this case. Justice may have been delayed but won't be denied. Truth and truth alone will win."

(Also Read: Bengaluru doctor alerts police after woman requests prescription to kill mother-in-law: Report)

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
