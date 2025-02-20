Inside Google’s Ananta: 10 things about Bengaluru’s futuristic campus redefining workspaces

Google’s latest campus, Ananta, in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura area is making waves in architectural and tech circles. Designed as a cutting-edge workplace, it embodies Google’s vision of innovation, sustainability, and employee well-being. Google's Ananta campus located in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura. (Google blog)

Here are the top 10 features that make Ananta stand out

A name with meaning

‘Ananta’ means infinite or limitless in Sanskrit, reflecting Google’s belief in the boundless potential of technology to transform lives.

2. One of Google’s most ambitious offices in India

Ananta is a ground-up development built in collaboration with Indian designers and developers, making it one of Google’s most thoughtfully designed campuses in the country.

3. Unique architectural design

The building’s sculpted, fluid facade is not just visually stunning but also enhances natural light, improves views, and creates a more intimate workspace for teams.

4. City-inspired office layout

Each floor is structured like a mini-city, with a network of streets for easy navigation. Small ‘neighborhoods’ encourage collaboration while offering quiet spaces for focused work.

5. Sabha – The heart of Ananta

At the core of the campus is Sabha, a vast gathering space designed to foster community interactions, discussions, and collaboration.

6. One of India’s largest smart glass installations

Ananta features electro-chromic glass, which adapts to sunlight to reduce energy consumption and enhance employee comfort.

7. Accessibility at its core

The campus is highly inclusive, with tactile flooring for the visually impaired, braille details, and other thoughtful accessibility features.

8. A green haven in the Garden City

Inspired by Bengaluru’s identity as India’s Garden City, the campus is surrounded by landscaped gardens, walking, and jogging paths, creating a peaceful, nature-filled work environment.

9. Sustainability at the forefront

Ananta is designed for minimal environmental impact—it recycles 100% of its wastewater, harvests rainwater, and optimizes energy use with its smart glass technology.

10. A hub for innovation and growth

Google sees Ananta as more than just an office—it’s a center for building world-class products, fostering deeper partnerships, and solving complex challenges for India and beyond.

With its state-of-the-art design, focus on sustainability, and commitment to accessibility, Ananta is set to redefine workspaces in India’s tech capital.