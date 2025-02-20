Bengaluru's iconic MTR foods likely to be acquired by the ITC Ltd: Report

Bengaluru’s iconic MTR Foods is reportedly in advanced discussions to be acquired by ITC Ltd, according to a report by The Mint. This move is seen as ITC’s strategic effort to strengthen its presence in the South Indian food market by bringing a well-established brand under its umbrella. MTR foods in Bengaluru is likely to be acquired by the ITC Ltd

Also Read - Bengaluru doctor alerts police after woman requests prescription to kill mother-in-law: Report

In addition to MTR Foods, ITC is also eyeing the acquisition of Eastern Foods, a leading spice manufacturer. Both MTR and Eastern Foods have a strong foothold in South Indian states such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. If the deal materializes, it would be a significant milestone for ITC in expanding its reach nationwide.

Why MTR in Bengaluru is iconic

MTR, which was founded in 1924 by Yagnanarayana Maiya, has been a hallmark of authentic South Indian cuisine for a century. The flagship eatery on Lalbagh Road has earned legendary status, attracting customers eager to indulge in its signature offerings, including crispy Benne Masala Dosa, soft idlis drenched in ghee, and the famous Rava Idli—a dish innovated during World War II due to a rice shortage.

Also Read - Bengaluru traffic police officer abused and threatened by car driver while on duty. Watch video

Despite its modest and simple set-up, MTR has consistently drawn food lovers who appreciate its unwavering commitment to quality and tradition. The restaurant upholds strict vegetarian principles, known for its hygiene standards and many Lal Bagh walkers show up there for the filter coffee.

Over the years, MTR has expanded beyond Bengaluru, establishing a global presence in countries like Singapore and Dubai. However, for many loyal customer, nothing quite compares to the nostalgic experience of dining at its historic Bengaluru location.

Last year, MTR Foods celebrated its centenary milestone by making history with a colossal dosa measuring 123.03 feet, setting what they claim to be a world record. A video of this record-breaking dosa went viral on social media, leaving netizens amazed.