'World's longest dosa' in Bengaluru: 75 chefs unite to create 123-foot marvel. Watch

MTR Foods created a dosa that measured 123.03 feet in Bengaluru and claimed to set a world record for it. The company did so to mark their 100th year anniversary. A video showcasing this mammoth dosa has been circulating on social media platforms and has amazed netizens. Snapshot of the 123-foot dosa being cooked. (Instagram/@chefregimathew)

Chef Regi Mathew posted a clip of the making of this dosa. The video opens to show a glimpse of several chefs gathered around a big stove, preparing to embark on this culinary feat. As the video goes on, the 123-foot dosa can be seen cooking on the pan. The video also shows a person handing over a Guinness World Records certificate to Chef Mathew. (Also Read: Woman finds 8 cockroaches in dosa served at a restaurant in New Delhi’s CP, files police complaint)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the caption of the post, Chef Mathew wrote, "I’m thrilled to announce a historic milestone at MTR! Proudly celebrating the 100th year anniversary with a Guinness World Record title for the longest dosa, measuring an incredible 123.03 feet! This monumental achievement took place at MTR Factory in Bengaluru on March 15th, 2024."

Watch the video of the making of this dosa here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 24,000 views. The post also has close to 1,000 likes and numerous comments. (Also Read: A historical look at the dosa ranked 10th on World's Best Pancakes List)

How did Instagram users react to the video?

An individual wrote, "Congratulations, Regi. Awesome accomplishment."

A second added, "Wow. Congratulations, Chef Regi and team, another feature in your cap. Keep going. God bless!"

"This is awesome," posted a third.

Many others wrote "congratulations" in the comments section of the post. A few others also reacted using heart emojis.

Earlier, this record was held by Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM and Naturralle Refined Sunflower Oil. They created a dosa that measured 54 ft 8.69 in. This world record was set on November 16, 2014.