Woman finds 8 cockroaches in dosa served at a restaurant in New Delhi’s CP, files police complaint
The woman ordered plain dosa for lunch at a restaurant in New Delhi’s Connaught Place when she found eight cockroaches in it.
A woman and her friend visited Madras Coffee House in Connaught Place, New Delhi, on March 7 for lunch. They ordered a plain dosa, but were in for a shock when they discovered several black spots on the dosa, which turned out to be cockroaches, according to reports.
The woman, Ishani, asked her friend to record a video of the cockroach-infested dosa. However, one of the staff members came and took away the plate before they could finish recording. Ishani then called the police and filed a complaint against the restaurant. The police assured her that they would investigate the matter.
Ishani submitted the video with The Quint, which was later posted on Instagram. It shows not just one or two but eight dead cockroaches in the dosa served to Ishani and her friend at Madras Coffee House.
She told The Quint, “This incident has left a bad taste in my mouth and raised lots of questions in my head about the license and operation of this cafe. I will always be apprehensive about ordering food at any restaurant now. I will always wonder if their level of hygiene is maintained. Do the authorities regularly visit the restaurants to check their hygiene level and licenses? Because if they do, then such incidents would not happen.”
Watch the video here:
In response to the incident, Anubhav Nanda, who manages the operation of Madras Coffee House, told The Quint, “It is unfortunate that this incident occurred at our restaurant. We apologise for the inconvenience and the lapses.”
The video was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since been viewed by over three lakh times and still counting. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.
Check out a few reactions to this video here:
“Just wondering how they made this dosa. If there are eight cockroaches... it’s definitely not unintentional,” posted an individual.
Another added, “One can be a mistake but in that amount it looks like complete ignorance of restaurant owner, staff and the cook.”
“Apologised?! Their licence needs to be taken away!” wrote a third.
A fourth shared, “Sad to see. Shameful.”
What are your thoughts on this incident?
