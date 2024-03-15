 Woman finds 8 cockroaches in dosa served at a restaurant in New Delhi’s CP, files police complaint | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Woman finds 8 cockroaches in dosa served at a restaurant in New Delhi’s CP, files police complaint

Woman finds 8 cockroaches in dosa served at a restaurant in New Delhi’s CP, files police complaint

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 15, 2024 03:49 PM IST

The woman ordered plain dosa for lunch at a restaurant in New Delhi’s Connaught Place when she found eight cockroaches in it.

A woman and her friend visited Madras Coffee House in Connaught Place, New Delhi, on March 7 for lunch. They ordered a plain dosa, but were in for a shock when they discovered several black spots on the dosa, which turned out to be cockroaches, according to reports.

The woman went out for lunch with her friend at a famous restaurant in New Delhi's CP. (Representative image/@Unsplash)
The woman went out for lunch with her friend at a famous restaurant in New Delhi's CP. (Representative image/@Unsplash)

Read| Man finds cockroach in meal served on Vande Bharat Express, IRCTC apologises

The woman, Ishani, asked her friend to record a video of the cockroach-infested dosa. However, one of the staff members came and took away the plate before they could finish recording. Ishani then called the police and filed a complaint against the restaurant. The police assured her that they would investigate the matter.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ishani submitted the video with The Quint, which was later posted on Instagram. It shows not just one or two but eight dead cockroaches in the dosa served to Ishani and her friend at Madras Coffee House.

She told The Quint, “This incident has left a bad taste in my mouth and raised lots of questions in my head about the license and operation of this cafe. I will always be apprehensive about ordering food at any restaurant now. I will always wonder if their level of hygiene is maintained. Do the authorities regularly visit the restaurants to check their hygiene level and licenses? Because if they do, then such incidents would not happen.”

Watch the video here:

In response to the incident, Anubhav Nanda, who manages the operation of Madras Coffee House, told The Quint, “It is unfortunate that this incident occurred at our restaurant. We apologise for the inconvenience and the lapses.”

Also Read| Shopkeeper booked after 20 people fall ill after eating samosas in Greater Noida

The video was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since been viewed by over three lakh times and still counting. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out a few reactions to this video here:

“Just wondering how they made this dosa. If there are eight cockroaches... it’s definitely not unintentional,” posted an individual.

Another added, “One can be a mistake but in that amount it looks like complete ignorance of restaurant owner, staff and the cook.”

“Apologised?! Their licence needs to be taken away!” wrote a third.

A fourth shared, “Sad to see. Shameful.”

What are your thoughts on this incident?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On