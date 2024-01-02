close_game
Shopkeeper booked after 20 people fall ill after eating samosas in Greater Noida

Shopkeeper booked after 20 people fall ill after eating samosas in Greater Noida

Maria Khan, Greater Noida
Jan 02, 2024 06:16 PM IST

The teachers who fell ill were admitted to Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Kasna, where they were diagnosed with food poisoning

Twenty teachers at a degree college fell ill after consuming samosas from a sweet shop in Greater Noida on January 1, after which the shopkeeper was booked for selling noxious food, police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

The samosas were allegedly stale, according to the police officers. (HT)
The teachers were admitted to Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Kasna, while the samples of the samosas consumed by them were collected by the food safety department and sent for an examination, said investigators.

The incident occurred at a college located in Greater Noida’s Dankaur, when the teachers ordered snacks from a local sweet shop for a New Year’s party. “Twenty people fell sick after consuming the allegedly stale snacks and were rushed to the primary health centre. After primary checkup, a few of them were discharged while others were referred to GIMS for treatment, where they were diagnosed with food poisoning,” said Sanjay Singh, station house officer of the Dankaur police station.

“Based on a complaint from the victims, a case has been registered against the shopkeeper under Section 273 (sale of noxious food or drink) of the Indian Penal Code and further legal action is underway,” said Singh.

“A team was sent to the shop to determine the details of the incident and samples of the food consumed at the party have also been collected,” said Archana Dheeran, designated officer of the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSA) department.

    Maria Khan

    Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
