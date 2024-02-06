Man finds cockroach in meal served on Vande Bharat Express, IRCTC apologises

A passenger travelling from Rani Kamlapati to Jabalpur on Vande Bharat Express on February 1 was ‘traumatised’ after he found a dead cockroach in his meal. After getting down at the Jabalpur railway station, he filed an official complaint with the West Central Railway. Two days later, the man shared the incident on X. IRCTC responded to the tweet and apologised to him. The image shows the dead cockroach that a Vande Bharat Express passenger found in his meal. (X/@iamdrkeshari)

“I was travelling on 1/02/2024 train no. 20173 RKMP to JBP (Vande Bharat Exp). I was traumatised by seeing a dead cockroach in the food packet given by them,” wrote Dr Shubhendu Keshari while sharing a few pictures on X.

The first picture shows the formal complaint that Dr Keshari made with the West Central Railway - Jabalpur. In his complaint, he also mentioned the name of his co-passenger, Rajesh Shrivastava, as a witness. The remaining pictures show the dead cockroach in the non-vegetarian thali that he had ordered.

Take a look at the tweet here:

After the tweet gained traction, IRCTC apologised to the passenger and wrote, “Sir, our sincere apology for the experience you had. The matter is viewed seriously, and the hefty penalty has been imposed on the concerned service provider. Moreover, monitoring has been strengthened at the source.”

The tweet was shared on February 3. Since then, it has accumulated over 34,600 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The post has also received numerous likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions here:

“Contractors are the king in Indian Railways. There must be some method to control and punish these contractors @RailMinIndia. No matter how good a train is, these contractors have destroyed the experience of passengers,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “Disturbed to see why channel partners are violating food safety norms.”

“Thanks for exposing the quality, never gonna order in railways from now,” expressed a third.