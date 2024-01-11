Man claims 'smelly, dirty food' served on Vande Bharat Express, passengers return meals

Passengers aboard a Vande Bharat Express train were disappointed when they were served spoiled meals. X user Akash Keshari claimed that the incident occurred during the train's journey from New Delhi to Varanasi. In response to his post, the official support account for rail users on X also addressed the situation. Food served on Vande Bharat Express train. (X/@Akash Keshari )

"@indianrailway__, @AshwiniVaishnaw, @VandeBharatExp Hi sir, I am on a journey with 22416 from NDLS to BSB. The food that was served is smelling and very dirty food quality. Kindly refund me all the money. These vendors are spoiling the brand name of Vande Bharat Express," wrote Keshari as he shared the videos. (Also Read: Vande Bharat passenger sleeps with foot on snack tray, IRAS officer reacts)

One of the videos shows several passengers asking the railways staff to take away the food. Another short clip shows an individual saying that the sabzi was smelling and the dal was spoiled.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on January 7. Since being shared, it has gained more than 1,000 views. The tweet also has numerous likes and various comments.

Railway Seva, in the comments section, wrote, "Your complaint has been registered on RailMadad and complaint no. has been sent through SMS on your mobile no. You may track your complaint via this link https://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in/madad/final/home.jsp… - IRCTC Official."

Here's how others reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "These vendors must be punished heavily and fired. As rightly said, these bad and unscrupulous vendors are really spoiling our much-loved Vande Bharath brand name. Fire them."

A second said, "Same is the condition on Rajdhani also. For that matter, if you are standing at the platform, and if any mail express train happens to pass by it, the stink left by it on the platform is unbearable. Trains are dirty, no cleaning takes place, and we give lectures on cleanliness."

"Kindly see this for proper investigation and action, @IRCTCofficial," posted the third.