Vande Bharat passenger sleeps with foot on snack tray, IRAS officer reacts

A man posted a video on YouTube showing his journey on the Vande Bharat train, from boarding to having food and sleeping. The video, however, upset a few people when they noticed him sleeping with his foot on the train’s snack tray. An individual shared a screenshot on X, tagging Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer Ananth Rupanagudi and the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Salem, Tamil Nadu. The IRAS officer responded to it and urged the passengers to ‘travel responsibly’ on trains and use the fittings for their intended purpose. Passenger travelling on Vande Bharat train with his foot on snacks tray. (YouTube/@AarifsMindVoice)

“#CBE- Chennai Vande Bharat. Such actions are not only disrespectful but also set a negative example for the wider community. Placing one’s feet on surfaces designated for dining is unsanitary and exhibits a lack of basic etiquette,” wrote X handle @NammaCoimbatore while sharing the screengrab of the YouTube video.

Ananth Rupanagudi quoted the tweet and wrote, “Please use the fittings for the purpose they are meant for. They have been created for you with your money, and hence you have a responsibility towards those fittings. And these trains are built at a considerable cost. Please travel responsibly. #VandeBharat.”

Rupanagudi’s tweet, since being shared a day ago on X, has been viewed over 42,000 times. Many even retweeted it and shared their thoughts on the passenger’s behaviour.

“Manners in public and civic sense- may be another few decades away!” wrote an X user.

Another added, “Can’t this guy be fined?”

“Penalise such passengers,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “This guy should face a permanent ban so that others will think twice to do this kind of nonsense.”

