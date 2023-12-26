Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects Amrit Bharat Train in New Delhi

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to X to share a video of himself inspecting the soon-to-be-launched Amrit Bharat Train at the New Delhi Railway Station. The train has been designed keeping passenger comfort in the non-ac segment in mind. It is equipped with push-pull technology, wider doors, and ramps to cater to the needs of differently-abled passengers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the train soon. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw examining the cabin of the train driver. (X/@AshwiniVaishnaw)

“Amrit Kal ki Amrit Bharat Train,” wrote the Union Minister while sharing a video on X. The video opens to show the Minister mentioning that the train will save at least two hours on long routes due to its advanced technology and improved acceleration. As the video goes on, he can be seen inspecting the cabin of the train driver and then entering the coach of the train using a ramp. He examines the seats, toilets and other facilities available on the train. Towards the end, he says that the trial run of the train was satisfactory.

Watch the video here:

