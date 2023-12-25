‘Amrit Bharat Train’ with ‘push-pull technology’ set for imminent flag-off | Details

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday shared updates on the upcoming “Amrit Bharat Trains” equipped with “push-pull technology”, set for launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon. Union minister Ashhwini Vaishnaw on Sunday shared details on Amrit Bharat Trains. (File Photo)

“PM Modi always guides us to implement new technology into the Railways. After Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat train is ready based on the push-pull technology, which will be flagged off by PM Modi very soon,” Vaishnaw said, as reported by ANI, while inspecting the newly constructed push-pull rake at New Delhi Railway Station.

In an effort to replicate the travel experience of Vande Bharat Express trains in the non-AC segment, a “push pull train” utilising LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches were manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

What is 'push-pull' technology?

The push-pull arrangement in locomotives enables trains to be operated from either end. This setup involves attaching a locomotive at both ends of the train. As a result, the train is propelled forward by both locomotives working together. One of the main advantages of this method is that it “enhances acceleration”, thereby reducing the overall duration of the train journey.

Features of Amrit Bharat Train

On Sunday, Ashwini Vaishnaw provided insights into the technical aspects of these state-of-the-art trains:

-The Amrit Bharat Trains feature enhanced acceleration, ensuring efficient starts and stops. These trains save significant time at curves, bridges, and stations, improving overall journey efficiency.

-Smooth travel without jerks is ensured throughout the train's journey. The semi-permanent couplers guarantee efficient brake functioning, preventing any abrupt movements.

-Complete vestibule coverage ensures stability and safety, preventing air from destabilising the train at high speeds. Innovative toilet designs minimise water usage while maximising cleanliness.

-The initial two trains prioritise passenger comfort by being non-air conditioned, as per the railway minister's announcement. These trains are sleeper class and are designed to be more affordable than the Vande Bharat Express train.

-Every seat is equipped with charging points, and improved cushioning racks enhance passenger experience.

-Specially designed wider doors and ramps cater to the needs of differently-abled passengers.

-Like the Vande Bharat, the Amrit Bharat trains boast a well-designed, air-conditioned cabin for the train driver's comfort and cleanliness.

-The trains come equipped with "Kavach," an indigenous technology aiding locomotive pilots to avoid Signal Passing At Danger (SPAD) and manage operations in adverse weather.

-While Vande Bharat utilised "distributed power," Amrit Bharat employed "push-pull" technology, both designed by Indian engineers.